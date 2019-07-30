|
Darlene (Thompson) Berry Darlene Berry, 92, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Rossville. Interment will follow in Rossville Cemetery. Darlene's family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys, where the rosary will be recited at 7:30 pm. Please see www.piperfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019