Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:30 PM
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
Rossville, KS
Darlene (Thompson) Berry


1927 - 2019
Darlene (Thompson) Berry Obituary
Darlene (Thompson) Berry Darlene Berry, 92, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Rossville. Interment will follow in Rossville Cemetery. Darlene's family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys, where the rosary will be recited at 7:30 pm. Please see www.piperfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019
