Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel
401 SW Harrison Street
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 234-1707
More Obituaries for Darlene Dye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene D. Abbott Dye

Darlene D. Abbott Dye Obituary
Darlene D. Abbott Dye Darlene D. "Dee"Abbott Dye, 85, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 in Topeka, KS. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 3:00pm- 7:00pm at Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel: 401 SW Harrison St. (Topeka). Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2020 at The New Beginnings Baptist Church: 1329 SW 37th St. (Topeka). Please visit Ms. Dye's celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
