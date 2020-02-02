|
|
Darlene D. Abbott Dye Darlene D. "Dee"Abbott Dye, 85, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 in Topeka, KS. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 3:00pm- 7:00pm at Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel: 401 SW Harrison St. (Topeka). Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2020 at The New Beginnings Baptist Church: 1329 SW 37th St. (Topeka). Please visit Ms. Dye's celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020