Darlene L. Woolbright Darlene L. Woolbright, 86, of Topeka, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th St., Topeka. Entombment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will greet friends an hour prior to service time.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019