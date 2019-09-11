Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
4700 SW 17th St
Topeka, KS
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
4700 SW 17th St
Topeka, KS
Darlene L. Woolbright

Darlene L. Woolbright Obituary
Darlene L. Woolbright Darlene L. Woolbright, 86, of Topeka, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019.

A Funeral Ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th St., Topeka. Entombment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will greet friends an hour prior to service time.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
