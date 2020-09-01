Darlene Moore Montgomery was born on October 27, 1929 in Valley Falls, KS., and departed this life on August 24, 2020 at Aldersgate Village, Topeka, KS. She was the oldest of seven children born to Edgar and Arlouine Moore. After graduating from Valley Falls High School as valedictorian of her class, she attended Washburn University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics. While at Washburn she was inducted int Kappa Mu Epsilon (Honorary Mathematics Fraternity) and was selected to be in the 1951 editions of Who's Who Among American Colleges and Universities. She received a Master of Social Work Degree from Kansas University and later attended St. Paul School of Theology with consecration as a Diaconal Minister in the United Methodist Church.
She was employed by Social and Rehabilitation Services from 1957 to 1986, where she served during the last 10 years as State Director of Staff Development, State Director of Social Work Licensing, State Director of Adult Services and mentored students in KU's MSW program. She was then employed 2 1/2 years at Susanna Wesley UMC followed by 5 1/2 years at the United Methodist Home on College Avenue where she also mentored students in Washburn's BSW program. She retired December 31,1994 and moved to Aldersgate Village in October 2005.
She has been an active member of Asbury Mt. Olive UMC since 1947 serving as a Sunday School Leader for over 50 years, President of United Methodist Women, Treasurer, Bible Study Leader, as well as many other offices. She has been involved in the UMC at the District, Conference, Jurisdiction and General Conference levels, including District UMW President, Conference UMWW Secretary, Study Leader and Dean of the Conference School of Christian Mission, delegate to three Jurisdictional and General Conferences, eight years on the General Board of Church and Society and four years on the South Central Jurisdiction. She was a Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta since 1950, serving as Vice President, President, Treasurer and Chair of the Education Committee.
She has been involved in community services, including serving on the Boards of Directors for Community Resources Center and for Mother to Mother of Shawnee County, and 15 years with Topeka United Church Women serving 6 years as local President and 5 years on the Kansas CWU State Board. At Aldersgate she was Secretary of the Residents Council for 3 years and chair of the Library Committee for 6 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sterling Montgomery, Sr.; and four sisters: Frances Crith, Joyce Byrd, Florence Shuler, and Rita Moore. She is survived by her children: Sterling Montgomery, Jr., Terri Montgomery, Phillip Montgomery, and Michelle Montgomery; 10 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; one sister, Helen Roach, NJ; one brother, Edgar (Talaila) Moore, Topeka; and a host of nieces and nephews.
At her request, memorials are to be sent to the Good Samaritan Fund at Aldersgate Village, 7220 SW Asbury Drive, Topeka, KS 66614.
A Committal Service l will be held at Topeka Cemetery, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. A condolence maybe left for the family at www.bowserjohnsonfuneralchapel.com