Darrel Eugene Baxter, 85, passed away at his residence in Chandler, Arizona on July 11, 2020. Darrel was born in his family home on the farm in Meriden, Kansas to George and Irene (Russum) Baxter, on June 24, 1935. His younger sister, Alberta was born two years later. When Darrel and Alberta were in grade school, the family moved to their farm in Berryton, Kansas. Darrel attended school in Berryton and after high school, he attended Washburn University. In January of the year he enlisted in the US Air Force. After serving in the Air Force, he returned to Topeka where he worked for DuPont. He married Dorothy Bernhardt and they had 3 daughters. In 1969, the family moved to Tempe Arizona. He worked for the Tempe Fire Department and the City of Tempe. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, his three daughters, Debra Koepke (Grant), Lori Blanton (Boyd), and Sandra Rosenbaum (Kent), also 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Darrel's complete story can be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/chandler-az/darrel-baxter-9259067
Services will be Friday, August 7th at 8:30 am Arizona time. They will be live streamed through the Church web site at: https://vimeo.com/gctempe