1/1
Darrel Eugene Baxter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrel Eugene Baxter, 85, passed away at his residence in Chandler, Arizona on July 11, 2020. Darrel was born in his family home on the farm in Meriden, Kansas to George and Irene (Russum) Baxter, on June 24, 1935. His younger sister, Alberta was born two years later. When Darrel and Alberta were in grade school, the family moved to their farm in Berryton, Kansas. Darrel attended school in Berryton and after high school, he attended Washburn University. In January of the year he enlisted in the US Air Force. After serving in the Air Force, he returned to Topeka where he worked for DuPont. He married Dorothy Bernhardt and they had 3 daughters. In 1969, the family moved to Tempe Arizona. He worked for the Tempe Fire Department and the City of Tempe. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, his three daughters, Debra Koepke (Grant), Lori Blanton (Boyd), and Sandra Rosenbaum (Kent), also 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Darrel's complete story can be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/chandler-az/darrel-baxter-9259067 Services will be Friday, August 7th at 8:30 am Arizona time. They will be live streamed through the Church web site at: https://vimeo.com/gctempe

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved