Darrell Dee Tucker Darrell Dee Tucker, 80 of Americus, Kansas died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Midland Hospice in Topeka, Kansas.
Darrell was born October 3, 1938 in Wabaunsee County, Kansas the son of Harry and Flossie (Rowley) Tucker. He worked for Dolly Madison Bakery in Emporia for 32 years. Retiring 18 years ago. Darrell served in the US Army. He was a member of the Americus United Methodist Church and the Americus Volunteer Fire Department.
On April 19, 1963 Darrell married Margret "Rachel" Smith in Alabama. She died February 26, 2017 in Americus. Darrell is survived by his son Steve Tucker and wife Stephanie of Grantville, Kansas, brothers Dick Tucker and wife Karen of Bonner Springs, Kansas, Gene Tucker and wife Charlotte of Wichita, Kansas, Delbert Tucker and wife Deloras of Admire, Kansas, grandchildren Madison Tucker of League City, Texas, Makenzie Tucker and Macy Tucker of Grantville, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Richard Tucker, brother Robert Tucker, and sister Anna Tannahill.
Funeral services will be 11:00 Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Pastor Gene Huston of the Neosho Rapids United Methodist Church. Cremation is planned following the service. Inurnment will be in the Americus Cemetery. Military Honors by Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Americus Volunteer Fire Department and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019