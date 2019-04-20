Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts-Blue-Barnett - Emporia
605 State Street
Emporia, KS 66801
620-342-2134
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts-Blue-Barnett - Emporia
605 State Street
Emporia, KS 66801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Dee Tucker


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darrell Dee Tucker Obituary
Darrell Dee Tucker Darrell Dee Tucker, 80 of Americus, Kansas died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Midland Hospice in Topeka, Kansas.

Darrell was born October 3, 1938 in Wabaunsee County, Kansas the son of Harry and Flossie (Rowley) Tucker. He worked for Dolly Madison Bakery in Emporia for 32 years. Retiring 18 years ago. Darrell served in the US Army. He was a member of the Americus United Methodist Church and the Americus Volunteer Fire Department.

On April 19, 1963 Darrell married Margret "Rachel" Smith in Alabama. She died February 26, 2017 in Americus. Darrell is survived by his son Steve Tucker and wife Stephanie of Grantville, Kansas, brothers Dick Tucker and wife Karen of Bonner Springs, Kansas, Gene Tucker and wife Charlotte of Wichita, Kansas, Delbert Tucker and wife Deloras of Admire, Kansas, grandchildren Madison Tucker of League City, Texas, Makenzie Tucker and Macy Tucker of Grantville, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Richard Tucker, brother Robert Tucker, and sister Anna Tannahill.

Funeral services will be 11:00 Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Pastor Gene Huston of the Neosho Rapids United Methodist Church. Cremation is planned following the service. Inurnment will be in the Americus Cemetery. Military Honors by Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Americus Volunteer Fire Department and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now