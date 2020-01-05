|
Darrell E. Fisher Darrell E. Fisher, 85, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at a local care center.
Darrell was born January 12, 1934 in Salina, the son of Walter and Eva (Hill) Fisher. He attended school in Salina.
He entered the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17 and served for 20 years, retiring in 1971. He received an award from the Air Force for changing a procedure for personnel records saving the government thousands of dollars.
He was later employed at an accounting service and Ed Marling's Furniture.
He enjoyed fishing and golfing, having made a hole-in-one, and loved dancing.
Survivors include daughters, Judy (Dale) Marcell, Liberty, MO, Janet Jones, Topeka; step-son, David (Jennifer) Whiteside; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ruth Millard and Rita Glenn.
He was preceded in death by wife, Wilma Jean Whiteside; and brothers, Glenn Fisher and Robert Fisher.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the Fisher family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020