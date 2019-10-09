|
|
Darrell Edward Brockmeier Darrell Edward Brockmeier, 88, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, September 28th. He touched many lives with his gentle spirit.
Darrell was born in Latimer, Kansas on October 6, 1930 and graduated from Topeka High School. He was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Topeka and worked for Whelans Lumber Company for many years. He enjoyed country dancing with his wife, Madeline. He also was a lifelong fan of Ford cars. His gentle and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.
Darrell is survived by his loving wife, Madeline; daughter Darla (Micheal) Hewett of Cameron Park CA; grandchildren: Laura Bastida (Liam) of Pacifica CA, Jon Nolan (Jessica) of Campbell CA, Allie Hewett of San Jose CA & Heather Nolan of San Mateo CA; and great-grandchildren: James & Madelyn. He is also survived by his brother Allan Brockmeier of Festus MO.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019