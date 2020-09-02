1/
Darren D. Severin
Darren D. Severin, age 53, of Topeka, KS, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:30 A.M., followed by a rosary at 10:30 A.M. and a Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M., all being held at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Placement of cremains with military honors will be held at a later date at the Holy Family Columbarium at Mt. Calvary Cemetery-Topeka.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

To view an extended obituary, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
