Darren D. Severin, age 53, of Topeka, KS, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:30 A.M., followed by a rosary at 10:30 A.M. and a Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M., all being held at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Placement of cremains with military honors will be held at a later date at the Holy Family Columbarium at Mt. Calvary Cemetery-Topeka.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
.