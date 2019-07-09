|
Darren Glen Abbey Darren Glen Abbey 51, son of Joe and Pat Abbey peacefully passed away July 6, 2019.
Darren was born October 11, 1967 in Topeka, KS. He graduated from Topeka High school. Darren married Elizabeth Ingenthron in 2000 later on unioned their 3 children Lauren, Tegan and Tatum Abbey.
He had many friends and was a friend to all. Darren leaves his brother Charlie (Joanie) Abbey, brother Mark (Amy) Abbey, along with nieces and nephews Karli, Brycen, Ella, Marley and great niece Alayna Abbey, several cousins, aunt and uncles.
Darren spent most of his days touring around the streets of Oakland, Billard Airport and Porubsky's neighborhood. Darren will be dearly missed...his loving and caring legacy will be remembered forever.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday July 12 at Potwin Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 5pm with the service at 6. Please join us for refreshments after.
In lieu of flowers an education fund at Visionbank has been set up for the children's education or donate to Midland Hospice.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019