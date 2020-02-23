Home

Darren Schreiber Obituary
Darren Schreiber Darren Michael Schreiber, 41, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020.

Darren is survived by wife, Kayla; son, Dakota Schreiber; parents, Jerry and Cathy "Katt" Schreiber; stepson, Damon Widener.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29th, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where visitation will be one-hour prior.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home.

Full obituary available online at

www.kevinbrennanfamly.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
