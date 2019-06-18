|
|
Darrin Lee Briggs Darrin Lee Briggs, 53, Burlingame, Kansas passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Stormont-Vail Hospital after an extended illness.
He was born February 18, 1966 at Topeka, KS, the son of Dean and Lyla Rae Lieshman Briggs. Darrin lived in Scranton, KS and graduated from Santa Fe Trail High School in 1985. He attended Scranton United Methodist Church until it's closure.
He joined the Scranton Fire Department and worked as a Volunteer Fire Fighter for 30 years. During that time, he also volunteered with the Burlingame Fire Department. He always enjoyed being a Volunteer Fire Fighter and was ready to go any time he got a call.
Darrin coached little league baseball when his kids played and totally enjoyed it. He attended all of his kids sporting events and never missed them, he loved cheering the kids on. He also enjoyed watching sporting events on TV with his kids.
Darrin married Tina Morgan on September 6, 1991. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Jimmy Briggs.
Survivors include his wife, Tina Briggs, Burlingame, KS; three children, Joshua Briggs and fiance Bree Coon, Topeka, KS; Crystal Briggs, Burlingame, KS; Jordan Briggs, Burlingame, KS; twin grandbabies, Hunter Dean Briggs and Carter Andrew Briggs, Burlingame, KS; one nephew, Aaron Briggs and family, Pomona, KS and a niece, Christina Briggs and family, Lawrence, KS.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame, KS. Burial will follow in Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Carey Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made the Scranton Fire Department and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019