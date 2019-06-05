Home

Darton Andrew Fields II Obituary
Darton Andrew Fields II Darton Andrew Fields II, 34, passed away on Monday, May 26, 2018 in Topeka, KS. A public visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 3:00 pm-7:00 pm at Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel: 401 SW Harrison St.(Topeka). Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at El Shaddai : 920 SE Sherman Ave. (Topeka). Please visit Mr. Fields' celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019
