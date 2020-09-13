Daryl Duane Heslop, 82, died peacefully at home on September 5th. He was born August 6, 1938, in Iola, KS, and spent most of his childhood in the neighboring area of Neosho Falls. As a kid, he was called "Double Dip" by Rosie at the Cracker Barrel for his love of ice cream. During his school years, he attended Punkin Kolig and Neosho Falls High School. He graduated in 1956. He was Senior Class President, played guard on the basketball team, and was a baseball pitcher. The newspaper described him as the Neosho Falls Whiz because of his impressive strikeout stats. Besides sports, Daryl loved to sing and play guitar. He sang on the radio and earned another nickname--"Bing"--after Bing Crosby. Following high school, he attended one year at ACCC and then spent 8 years with the Army National Guards where he earned expert marksman.



Daryl met Janice Johnson at a church bazaar in Emmett, KS, and they married at Holy Cross Church there on June 24, 1961. The couple spent most of the next 30 years in Topeka where Daryl started out working as an apprentice tile setter at McCormick's Tile. He eventually became a journeyman and spent the remainder of his career as a foreman running jobs throughout the United States. He took great pride in his work, especially the projects he did in a sculptor's home in Portland, Oregon, at YMCA's in Wichita, and in many large malls. Daryl was a proud member of Local Bricklayer Union #15 KS.



The Heslops raised four children in Topeka. After the older children left for college, they bought 80 acres in Woodson County, built a cabin, and started working on a house. Daryl was diagnosed with prostate cancer and a few years later retired at age 62. Even though his illness and subsequent treatments took a toll on him, he continued to work on the house but at a slower pace. When he wasn't working hard, he loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed golf too and even built a 7-hole course on his property. In addition, he was active with the Woodson County Democratic Party and served as Chairman for a few years. But his greatest loves were his grandchildren. He took them fishing and hunting and attended their school programs. He loved their sporting and musical events and made it to as many of these activities as he could.



Daryl was preceded in death by: his parents, Fred and Bessie Heslop; sisters, Marjorie Pavelsek and Betty Hill; brother, Hershell Dean; nephews, Merit and Terry Hill; and grandson, James Schmidt. He is survived by: his wife, Janice Heslop; children, Cabrini (Mike) Plummer, Craig (Tammy) Heslop, Valerie (JP) Wright, and Erin Dix; grandchildren, April Mitchell, Jonathan Schmidt, Matthew (Taylor) Bollig, Tyler Wright, Alyssa (Tanner) Eustice, Daniel Heslop, Luke (Whitney) Plummer, Micaela Plummer, Jacob (Heather) Rhoads, Julie Heslop, Jason Bollig, Kaleigh Wright, Paul Bollig, Parker Wright, and Jayden Ademiluyi; his sister, Peggy Strockis; nieces, Sherry Virtue, Lynn Marshall, and Marla Neece; and nephew, Patrick Kelly; and 10 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is a private family only service due to COVID-19 safety concerns and will be held at the Neosho Falls United Methodist Church with Pastor Jimmy Yoo officiating. Burial will be at Cedarvale Cemetary in Neosho Falls.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to The Daryl Heslop Memorial Fund which will be used to beautify Daryl's childhood hometown of Neosho Falls. Donations may be sent to Piqua State Bank at 1356 Xylan Road, Piqua, KS 66761. Daryl Duane Heslop



