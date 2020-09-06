Prominent Topeka attorney, David A. Hanson, age 71, of Topeka, KS, died peacefully, on the morning of September 1, 2020 from Parkinson's Disease. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:00 A.M., followed by a memorial service at 11:00 A.M., both being held at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Memorial contributions: Parkinson's Foundation Heartland, 8900 State Line Rd., Ste: 320, Leawood, KS 66206. For an extended obituary, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com
