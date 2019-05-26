|
|
David A. Nicholson David A. Nicholson, 59, of Berryton, completed his journey here on earth on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. He was born April 10, 1960 in Abilene, Texas, the son of William and Beverly (Bowen) Nicholson. They moved to Pauline, Kansas in 1964.
David graduated from Washburn Rural High School in 1978. He started working in June, 1978 as a drywall finisher. David continued in that profession retiring after 40 years with Bob Florence Construction. He was a member of Painters & Allied Trades Local 2014.
David married Sandra Urish on August 10, 1979. They later divorced.
Survivors include two daughters; April Nicholson of Hoyt, Stephanie (Aaron) Ziadeh of Lenexa, one granddaughter; Layla, his mother; Beverly Nicholson of Wakarusa, his brother; Douglas (Renee) Nicholson of Fort Wayne, Indiana, one niece, three nephews and his long-time companion; Nancy Smith.
David was preceded in death by his father, William Nicholson and his brother, Derek Nicholson.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow in Stull Cemetery southeast of Topeka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the KSU Cancer Center, 1 Chalmers Hall, Manhattan, Kansas 66506.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019