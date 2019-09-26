Home

David Allen Wente

David Allen Wente Obituary
David Allen Wente David Allen Wente, 71, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away Sunday, September 22nd, 2019, peacefully with family present at bedside.

David was born on November 12, 1947 to William and Sylvia Wente in Emporia, Kansas.

David is survived by his former wife, Barbara Wente of Fremont, Nebraska, with whom he shared 47 years of marriage, three daughters, Christina Harvey (Michael Rouser) of Hutchinson, Kansas, Nancy Harp (Bill Harp) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Amanda Moore (James Moore) of Fremont, Nebraska. Also, his grandchildren, Jacob Wente of Rockford, Illinois, Shelby Harvey and Leland Rouser of Hutchinson, Kansas, Sgt. Andrew Harp of Honolulu, Hawaii, Ethan Harp and Liam Harp of Fort Worth, Texas, Joel Moore, Micah Moore, Caleb Moore, and Jonah Moore of Fremont, Nebraska. Also, his father, William Wente (Gerry Wente) of Blackwell, Oklahoma, and brother, John Wente (Linda Wente) of Yukon, Oklahoma.

David was predeceased by his mother, Sylvia Wente.

Private inurnment will take place at a later date in Braman, Oklahoma. Memorial services will be held at 2pm, Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2931 W 24th Ave, Emporia, KS 66801.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Disabled American Veterans https://www.dav.org/

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
