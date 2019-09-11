Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
David Barron Martinez, 89, of Topeka, died September 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Winfield, Kansas on December 12, 1929 the son of Jesse Martinez and Margarita Barron Martinez, and step father, Toribio Tapia

Visitation will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Monday, September 16 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will start at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Leavenworth National Cemetery will follow at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and sent in the care Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, Kansas 66603. To leave online condolences and fond memories, please visit www.breannanmathenafh.com David David Barron Martinez Barron Martinez

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
