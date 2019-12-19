Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
David Bauerle Obituary
David Bauerle David Allen Bauerle, 60, Wakarusa, Kansas, passed away on December 17, 2019, at Stormont-Vail Hospital.

David was born March 26, 1959, the son of Larry and Jean Anderson Bauerle. He attended Liberal High School, JuCo Community Hutch College in Hutchison, Kansas. David married Tammy Gartner on April 11, 1993. David worked for the Topeka Metro for ten years as a bus operator. He also worked for Lawrence Schools and USD 501 as a bus driver. He loved driving a race car and camping with family and friends. David also enjoyed reading, doing all kinds of puzzle books, and writing poems for a variety of occasions

David is survived by his wife, Tammy of the home; parents, Larry and Jean Bauerle of Vassar, Kansas; brother, Larry Jr. (Lori) of Hutchinson; sisters-in-law, Cindy DuBois (Don) of Brigham City, Utah, Janice Lowe (William) of Hiawatha, Kansas; brother-in-law, Chris Gartner (Teresa) of Horton, Kansas; and lots of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins that he loved.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Oneida Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray expenses.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
