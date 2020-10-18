1/
David Dammann
David Chris Dammann, 55, Topeka, Kansas, passed away October 9, 2020, at Midland Care Hospice. Son of James and Wanita Wendland Dammann, born November 14,1964.

Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care Hospice, or Topeka Lutheran School, sent in care of the funeral home.

Full obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com or www.angelsabovecs.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
