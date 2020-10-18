David Dammann

David Chris Dammann, 55, Topeka, Kansas, passed away October 9, 2020, at Midland Care Hospice. Son of James and Wanita Wendland Dammann, born November 14,1964.
Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care Hospice, or Topeka Lutheran School, sent in care of the funeral home.
