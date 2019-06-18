|
David Dean Martinson David Dean Martinson, 89, of Topeka, KS, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather slipped away June 16, 2019. David was born November 26, 1930, to Charles Alfred and LuLu Virginia Martinson. He married the love of his life Virginia A. Martinson on June 4, 1950. David and Virginia had 69 wonderful years together, having three children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
David served in the US Air Force for four years during the Korean War. He worked for the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority as an air traffic controller, always finding time to take his grandchildren up in the control tower each Christmas to look for Santa. Once retired you could always find David touring the country with Virginia at his side in their fifth wheel RV, or out in his yard mowing the lawn or tending to his garden right up until he and Virginia moved into Atria in 2018.
David leaves behind his wife of 69 years Virginia Martinson, daughter, Vickie, son, Donald Dean Martinson (wife Sherrylyne), and daughter DeAun Miller (husband Calvin). Also surviving are his six grandchildren Cammie Upchurch (husband Nathanael), Rachel Wooten (husband Sean, deceased), Shaun Martinson (wife Emily), Cassy, Jasen and Nathan Miller. David's absolute favorites were his great grandchildren, Kaylyn (13) and Haddie (17 months).
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Tecumseh United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Tecumseh United Methodist Church, 334 SE Tecumseh Rd Tecumseh, KS, 66542. To share a message with David's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019