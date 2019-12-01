Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
David E. Moran

David E. Moran Obituary
David E. Moran David Earl Moran left his family on Saturday, November 16, 2019 and is now free of any earthly suffering.

A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. The family will greet friends and hour prior to service time. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
