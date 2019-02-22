|
|
David J. Cope David Jeffrey Cope, 60, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.Survivors include his wife, Karen S. Cope; two children, Justin D. Cope and Kacie N. Cope, both of Topeka; a grandson, Maxson Rolfe Mandel; his brother, Rodney Cope, Omaha, NE; and his sister, Cheryl Svetgoff, Oklahoma City, OK. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. To view service information, David's obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019