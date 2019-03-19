|
|
David L Ronnebaum Rossville-David L. Ronnebaum, 59, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his rural Rossville home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. David will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the rosary at 7:00 P.M. Friday, March 22, 2019 at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in David's name to help offset funeral expenses and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, KS. 66536. To read a full obituary or to leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019