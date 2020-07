The family of David L Self would like you to know that he passed away on July 15, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at Tomahawk Hills Golf Club, 17501 Midland Drive, Shawnee, KS 66217 on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm, casual attire requested. To view the full obituary, visit the website at www.kccremation.com . Overland Park/CDC social distancing recommendations will be observed.