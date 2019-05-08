Home

David Lamoine Dugan

David Lamoine Dugan Obituary
David Lamoine Dugan David Lamoine Dugan 55, of Hoyt, KS, passed away at his home on May 1, 2019 due to heart failure.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl of the home, daughters Jessica (Craig) Reed, Nichole Dugan and son Kelly Dugan all of Topeka, KS and 11 grandchildren, his parents, Charles and JoAnn Dugan of Delia, sisters Christine (Alan) Stanton of Topeka; Edith (Tony) Prescott of Delia, Jeri Walter of Topeka and brother Scott (Mary) Dugan of Wakarusa. David attended Delia Grade School and graduated from Rossville High School. He retired from Goodyear after 30 years of service.

Cremation is planned and services are pending.

A Celebration of Life is to be held at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019
