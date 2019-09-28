|
Rev. David M. Hitchcock Rev. David M. Hitchcock, 69, Silver Lake, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019.
After retiring from the Air Force, David served as pastor at various churches in Illinois and Kansas.
He is survived by his wife Barbara ; children Joann (Loren) Melton, Las Vegas, NV and Jason (Lisa) Hitchcock, Kansas City, MO; grandchildren Shane Melton and Jennifer (Eric) Heather and brother, Daniel Hitchcock, Fargo, ND.
Funeral services will be 1pm, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday at the funeral home from 6-7pm. Memorial contributions may be made to First Southern Baptist Church 1912 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66604 or Institute for the Health and Security of Military Families, 245 Justin Hall, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS 66506. To leave a message for David's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
