David Michael Melcher, Sr. David Michael Melcher Sr., 78, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 1:00 pm., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel - Mid-Town Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka. David will Lie In State after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m-8:00 p.m.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019