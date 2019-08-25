Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Lying in State
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
View Map
David Michael Melcher Sr.
David Michael Melcher Sr.

David Michael Melcher Sr. Obituary
David Michael Melcher, Sr. David Michael Melcher Sr., 78, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019.

A Funeral Ceremony will be at 1:00 pm., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel - Mid-Town Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka. David will Lie In State after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m-8:00 p.m.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
