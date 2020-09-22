David N. Fansler, 82, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020.
He was born March 10, 1938, in Rush County, Indiana, the son of J. Weldon and Lois Ruth (Carwein) Fansler and was raised by his step-father Ernest Beckner. He was a graduate of Arlington High School, Arlington, Indiana.
David also known as "Barney" was employed by USD 501 in Topeka for 24 years, retiring in 2000.
He was a member of Walnut View Christian Church, Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge #3 in Topeka. He was a member of the Meriden Antique Engine and Threshers Association in Meriden, Kansas. He also participated in the New Beginnings Choir and played his keyboard a multiple Topeka area nursing homes in his retirement.
David married Marla A. Ernstes on March 14, 1958 in Gwynneville, Indiana. She survives in Topeka. Other survivors include three children, Leigh Ann Rush, Christa (Larry) Hoss and Jodi (Bruce) Andruss all of Topeka; seven grandchildren, Paul Beers, Nathan (Chanda) Beers, Jason Hoss, David Hoss, Caleb Hoss, Jacob (Natalie) Andruss and Noah (Jordan) Andruss; great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Tyler, Gavin, Addison, Tiberius, Harper and one expected; and two brothers, Alan (Mary) Beckner of Greenfield, IN and Edwin (Mona) Beckner of Huntington, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his great-grandson, Corbin Hoss; and his brother, Keith Fansler.
David enjoyed spending time with family, steam engines, music, hunting, fishing and never knew a stranger.
The family will receive friends from 7:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the ceremony. Memorial contributions may be made to Walnut View Christian Church, 3634 SE 37th St, Topeka, KS 66605 or to the American Heart Association
, 5375 SW. 7th St, Topeka, KS 66606. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
.