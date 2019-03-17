Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
4746 SW 21st St
Topeka, KS
David P. Fritz


David P. Fritz Obituary
David P. Fritz

David Paul Fritz, also known as "Dave" or "Pete", 84, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Honoring his request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to The , 5375 SW. 7th St, Topeka, KS 66606 or The , 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102, Topeka, KS 66614. To view a full obituary please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
