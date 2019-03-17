|
|
David P. Fritz
David Paul Fritz, also known as "Dave" or "Pete", 84, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Honoring his request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to The , 5375 SW. 7th St, Topeka, KS 66606 or The , 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102, Topeka, KS 66614. To view a full obituary please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019