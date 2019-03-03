|
David Paul Fritz David Paul Fritz, also known as "Dave" or "Pete", 84, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Dave dearly loved his wife Rose of 64 years and his family and friends. Rose survives him.
Dave grew up in Adams, Nebraska, where he was known as Pete. He was the son of Lawrence Wesley and Elsie Marie (Rapp) Fritz, graduated from Adams High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Engineering from The University of Nebraska. Dave married Rose Gingery on May 26, 1955 in Adams, Nebraska. In 1963, Dave and Rose moved with their two daughters, Kay and Ann, to Newton, Kansas, so that Dave could begin his career with Hesston Corporation, which later became Hay & Forage Industries. While in Newton, they had their third child, David. Dave was active in the Newton community and in his church, Salem United Methodist, teaching Sunday School for many years. Dave retired from his position as Director of Engineering at Hay & Forage Industries in 1999, after 36 years of service. In 2005, Dave and Rose moved to Topeka where they joined Trinity Presbyterian Church. Throughout his life, Dave was active in his Christian faith.
Dave enjoyed spending time at "the farm", hunting, fishing, Nebraska football, Kansas basketball, Yankees baseball, beating his friends at handball, ping-pong, cards, but above all spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered by his children and grandchildren as a warm and caring father and grandfather, always present, supportive, loving and able to offer wise counsel. Until the time of his death, he remained the primary caregiver to Rose, his wife.
In addition to Dave's wife Rose, other survivors include three children, Kay Maurine (Randall) Graham-Scott, Topeka, Dr. David Patrick (Jamie) Fritz, Topeka and Ann Louise (Chris) Kidd, Dallas, Texas.
He is also survived by nine grandchildren, whom he dearly loved; Charlie (Suzy) Graham, Mitch Graham, Amy (Toby) Hayse, Sam Kidd, Elizabeth Kidd, Anna Rose Fritz, Joe Fritz, Isabelle Fritz and Kate Fritz; and great- grandchild Sterling Thomsen; a brother, Lawrence "Bud" Fritz, North Hollywood, California; and two sisters, Helen (Elmer) Hietbrink, Adams, Nebraska and Pat (Don) Grieser, Lincoln, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter Kelsey Lauren Kidd (daughter of Ann and Chris Kidd).
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to The , 5375 SW. 7th St, Topeka, KS 66606 or The , 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102, Topeka, KS 66614. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019