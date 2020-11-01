1/
David Ray "Possum" Bohn
David "Possum" Ray Bohn, 84, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society in Wamego, Kansas.

David was born on October 9, 1036 in Alma, KS to Matthew and Ruth (Berroth) Bohn. David attended Hinerville School north of Alma. In January of 1954, David, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served his country until January of 1962. In February of 1959, he was united in marriage with Carole Ann Sibert. After serving in the Marines, he stayed in California and worked as a cabinet maker. In 1971, he moved his family back to Alma and managed commercial properties in Topeka, KS until his retirement. After many years of marriage, David and Carole divorced.

David is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Charles Bohn, and a sister Jean Mick.

He is survived by a daughter, Sandy (Chris) Siebert, Wamego, KS; two sons, Greg (Rene) Bohn, Green Mountain Falls, CO, and Eric (Crystal) Bohn, Topeka, KS; five grandsons, Nick (Emily) Siebert, Wamego, KS, Luke (Kelli) Siebert, Tecumseh, KS, Matthew Bohn, Andover, KS, Andrew (Brandon) Bohn, Arkansas City, KS, and Derick Bohn, Topeka, KS; three great-grandchildren, Carson Siebert, Wamego, KS, and Riley and Hayley Siebert, Tecumseh, KS; two brothers, Delbert (Maxine) Bohn, McPherson, KS, and Larry Bohn, Alma, KS; and three sisters, Bernice Gudenkauf, Topeka, KS, Adella Parks, McPherson, KS, and Judy Oppenlander, Wamego, KS.

Funeral services for David will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the David Bohn Memorial Fund which will be designated at a later date, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home of Alma - Alma
206 Kansas Ave.
Alma, KS 66401
785-765-2232
