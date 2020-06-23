HOLTON- David Roy Baum, 55, of Holton, KS passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home with family by his side. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow at the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Holton Community Hospital Hospice or CHCS-Holton Family Health Clinic (for cancer patients with un-met needs) c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.