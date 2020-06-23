David Roy Baum
HOLTON- David Roy Baum, 55, of Holton, KS passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home with family by his side. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow at the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Holton Community Hospital Hospice or CHCS-Holton Family Health Clinic (for cancer patients with un-met needs) c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
