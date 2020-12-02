1/
David W. Ramsey
David W. Ramsey, 36, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020.

David will lie in-state from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Masks and social distancing must be observed. Cremation will follow and private inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to David's Go Fund Me account for his children's educational fund, please copy and paste the URL link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-raise-money-for-david039s-final-expenses

To view David's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Lying in State
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
