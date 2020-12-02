David W. Ramsey, 36, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020.
David will lie in-state from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Masks and social distancing must be observed. Cremation will follow and private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to David's Go Fund Me account for his children's educational fund, please copy and paste the URL link below.https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-raise-money-for-david039s-final-expenses
To view David's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
