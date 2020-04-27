|
|
In Memory Of
David T. Wakes, Sr.
05-18-82 - 04-27-08
The moment that you died
my heart was torn in two.
One side filled with heartache, the
other died with you. I often lie awake at night when the
world is fast asleep and take a walk down memory
lane with tears upon my cheeks. Remembering you
is easy, I do it every day, but missing you is heartache
that never goes away. I hold you tight within my heart
and there you will remain until the joyous day arrives that we will meet again.
Missing and loving you so much,
Momma, Brian, Michelle, Michael & all your
beautiful kids, nieces & nephews.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Apr. 27, 2020