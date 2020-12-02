1/
David Zirkle
1933 - 2020
David John Zirkle, 87, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.

David was born February 17, 1933, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of John and Wilda Edwards Zirkle. He earned a Bachelor of Theology at Anderson Baptist Seminary. On May 20, 1950, he married Beverly Elliott in Kansas City. David retired from Southwestern Bell after 45 years of service. He was also a lay minister and a volunteer firefighter.

David is survived by his children, John Zirkle and Debbie Sample (Bob); 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, parents, and infant sister.

Private burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Berryton, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
