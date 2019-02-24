|
Dayle Anne Herschell Dayle Anne Herschell, 65, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019, in Seattle WA. Born October 14, 1953 to Norbert Dale and Eleanor Marie (Blevins) Herschell in Portland Oregon, joining sister, Verla Marie. In 1957 the family moved to Heppner, Oregon. Her brother (William) Bruce was born in 1958. In 1963 the family moved to Tecumseh KS. Dayle was preceded in death in 1987 by her mother, in 2004 by her brother & 2008 by her father. She is survived by her sister Verla (Phil Watkins) of Topeka KS.
After graduating from Shawnee Heights HS Dayle worked several jobs before joining Jostens where she worked for many years in the plate department until 2012 when she retired. She moved to the northwest in 2013 becoming roommates with her Aunt Verginia in Seattle WA. While in Seattle, she became active in her aunt's church where she made many friends. One of her favorite charities was a group that worked with and provided a "spa day" for homeless women. She could be found every Tuesday from noon until 5:00, at God's Little Acre, providing lunch for the homeless women of the community, and visiting with them, making sure they got showers, their laundry done and that sort of thing.
After retirement, plagued by kidney disease and its accompanying dialysis, heart & blood issues and finally a fall, Dayle's health took its toll with her death on January 30. A Celebration of Life will be held later.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019