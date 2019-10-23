|
Dean A. Denker Dean A. Denker, age 78, of Overbrook, KS, formerly of Pomona, KS, passed away October 20, 2019, at Brookside Manor Retirement Community, Overbrook, KS. He was born March 12, 1941 in Solomon, KS, the son of George John Denker and Marie Wilma (Shephard) Denker. Dean moved to Pomona at the age of two and lived most of his life there until moving to Overbrook.
In October of 1963 Dean entered the United States Army and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1965.
Dean worked for many years at the Pomona Lumber Company eventually becoming the manager before he became unable to work due to a stroke in 1995. Dean also enjoyed working in his apple orchard in Pomona and raising rabbits on his farm.
He is survived by his brother, Terry Denker and his wife, Mary, of Topeka, KS as well as a niece, two nephews, one great niece and one great nephew.
Dean is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, Ottawa. The family will meet with friends from 1:00 p.m. to the service hour Friday at the funeral home. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Croix Hospice or Brookside Retirement Community c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14 , Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019