Dean Burton Edson

Dean Burton Edson Dean Burton Edson, 80, died peacefully on December 1, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral chapel.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online,

visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
