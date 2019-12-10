|
|
Dean Burton Edson Dean Burton Edson, 80, died peacefully on December 1, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral chapel.
