Dean Ellis Maple Hill-Marvin Dean Ellis, 90, Maple Hill, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Rossville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Piper Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery, St. Marys. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Marys Bible Baptist Church or the and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019