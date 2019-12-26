|
Dean Hurst Dean A. Hurst, 90, of Topeka passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He was born July 9, 1925 in Topeka the son of Harold and Gladys Ruff Hurst. Dean graduated from Wichita North High School. He worked for over 40 years for the Santa Fe Railroad. He was a member at Fairlawn Church of God for many years. He later attended Light of the World Church. At Light of World, he was a volunteer driver for the church van. He was a caretaker for many family members, friends and fellow church members. Dean enjoyed fishing, planting flowers at his home and vegetables in his garden. Dean loved his grandkids.
He was married to Eva Stull on January 6, 1946 in Wichita. She preceded him in death October 30, 1996. Dean was also preceded in death by two daughters, Marilyn Simon and Janet Hurst in infancy; and two sons, Paul D. Hurst and Jim Hurst.
Dean is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Cullison and husband Mike in Texas; son-in-law, Alan Simon of Meriden, Kansas; brother, Clifford Hurst of Topeka; grandchildren, Matthew Cullison (Michelle) in Texas, Michelle Price (Joey) in Iowa, and Bob Cullison (Tammy) in Iowa; 12 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rochester Cemetery. He will lie in state at Davidson Funeral Home on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the Topeka Rescue Mission, in care of Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 North Kansas Avenue, Topeka, KS 66608. davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019