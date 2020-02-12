|
Dean Lee Burkdoll Lyndon--Dean Lee Burkdoll, 82, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook, Kansas. He was born on July 29, 1937 near Lyndon, Kansas, the son of Walter Dean and Georgene Neill Burkdoll.
Dean Lee lived all of his life near the Melvern and Lyndon communities.
Dean Lee graduated from Lyndon High School in 1955 where he was active in sports and FFA. He was a farmer and stockman all of his life. He had also worked at Goodyear for 13 years. He was a member of the Flint hills Coon Hunters Association, the Kansas Livestock Association and was a member and Director of the American Redbone Association. He played town team basketball in Lyndon and played tournament softball for many years. He attended the Mt. Pleasant Community Church and True Grace Community Church.
On August 1, 1955, Dean Lee married Patricia Rose in Lyndon.
Dean Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Pat, of 64 years on November 12, 2019; by his son, Terry Burkdoll on December 17, 2004; and by his parents.
Dean Lee is survived by his three sons, Steve (Beverly) Burkdoll and Dave (Peggy) Burkdoll, all of Melvern, and Alan Burkdoll of Topeka; his daughter, LeeAnn (Robert) Samsel of Lyndon; his brother, Frank Burkdoll of Lyndon; his two sisters, Carolyn McMillin of Lyndon and Rexine Roller of Pea Ridge, Arkansas; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 6 step great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Dean Lee will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 15 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. Burial will be in the Lyndon Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30pm on Friday at the chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dean Lee Burkdoll Memorial Fund, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020