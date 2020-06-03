Dean Melton Dean Melton, 80, of Burlingame, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Cremation is planned. A Celebration of his Life is pending at the Auburn Community Center, 121 W 11th St, Auburn, KS 66402.
Memorial contributions may be made to Auburn Presbyterian Church, 1101 N. Washington St.; PO Box 329 Auburn, KS 66402.To view the full obituary and to leave a message for his family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.