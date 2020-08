Dean Melton, 80, of Burlingame, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.A Celebration of his Life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Auburn Community Center, 121 W 11th St, Auburn, KS 66402. The family will greet friends the night before at Auburn Presbyterian Church from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Auburn Presbyterian Church, 1101 N. Washington St.; PO Box 329 Auburn, KS 66402. To view the full obituary, please visit www.dovetopeka.com