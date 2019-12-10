|
|
Dean R. Fager Dean R. Fager, 93, Topeka, KS passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born December 21, 1925 in Topeka, the son of Clifford and Esther (Rodeen) Fager.
He earned a BBA at Washburn University. On January 30, 1949, he married Doris Eklund in Topeka, KS. He was President and CEO of Ray Anderson Company, Inc. Dean was a member of Brookwood Covenant Church. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Fager, Topeka; son, Dan (Linda) Fager of Arlington, VA; daughter, Deanne Benson of Boxborough, MA; son, Doug Fager of Shawnee, KS; two granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Brookwood Covenant Church. Private inurnment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brookwood Covenant Church, 3601 SW 33rd Street, Topeka, KS 66614 or the Good Samaritan Fund at Aldersgate Village, 7220 SW Asbury Drive, Topeka, KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019