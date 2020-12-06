Dean Rogers Page of Rossville died Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 92 at Aldersgate Village in Topeka after contracting COVID-19.



Dean was born to Ralph and Ruth Page on January 13, 1928 in Willard, Kansas. One of two children, he graduated from Rossville High School in 1945 and earned a degree from Kansas State College in 1952. Dean married Mildred Crow of Dover on August 13, 1950, and together they had four children.



Ever a consummate citizen soldier, Dean served two years on active duty in the Army and 30 years with the Kansas Army National Guard, retiring as a colonel. His service to his country inspired his son and two grandsons to serve, which brought him endless pride. Dean worked as an activity therapist and administrator at the Menninger Clinic in Topeka for 36 years, retiring in 1990. He also served his community as lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star, and the Rossville United Methodist Church, in which he held many leadership positions.



A longtime K-State football and basketball season ticket holder, Dean cheered for the Wildcats in good, bad, and downright ugly years. In fact, he was a lover of all sports, watching Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeat Tom Brady and the Buccaneers the evening before he passed. Dean was also an avid reader, lover of history, and active traveler. These interests were combined with his wife Mildred and other friends for multiple bus trips around the country.



Dean was preceded in death by his wife Mildred and sister Phyllis Keller. He is survived by his children: Cherie Hodgson, Manhattan, Deana Turner, Topeka, Sandy Gilmore, Overland Park, and Roger Page, Overland Park, as well as 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. His family brought him great joy, and in return he demonstrated how to live a life of devotion, generosity, and compassion.



A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at the Dover Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place when it is safe to again gather in large groups. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Rossville United Methodist Church, sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, KS 66536. Alternatively, in recognition of the number of families experiencing hardship because of the pandemic, please donate to your local food bank, such as The Salvation Army Food, 1320 SE 6th St., Topeka Kansas 66607.



