Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Deane Kohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deane Kohn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deane Kohn Obituary
Deane Kohn Deane E. Kohn, 83, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at The House at Midland Care Hospice.

Deane was born June 1, 1936, in Dover, Kansas, the son of Henry and Nina Campbell Kohn. He graduated from Maple Hill High School in 1954. He served eight years in the United States Army and Army Reserves. Deane married Claudette Winrick on March 7, 1959; they were married for 60 years. He worked for Goodyear Tire Manufacturing for 39 and a half years and drove a school bus for USD 437 for nine years. Deane was a member of Local 307 Rubber Workers.

Deane was active in boys' and girls' softball with the Ken Berry League and Lake Shawnee, as well as the Shawnee County 4H Fair. He was proud of his son and grandson in R&R Racing and helped whenever he could. Deane was a past member of Seabrook Congregational Church.

Deane is survived by his wife, Claudette; children, Ron Kohn (Kelly) and Denise Ellis; grandchildren, Andrea Pennington, Randy Kohn, Travis Kohn, Lacey Kendall, Danielle Kohn, Paul Badke and Caitlyn Badke; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Duane Kohn, and sister-in-law, Marsha Winrick.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The House at Midland Care, sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now