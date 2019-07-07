|
|
Deane Kohn Deane E. Kohn, 83, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at The House at Midland Care Hospice.
Deane was born June 1, 1936, in Dover, Kansas, the son of Henry and Nina Campbell Kohn. He graduated from Maple Hill High School in 1954. He served eight years in the United States Army and Army Reserves. Deane married Claudette Winrick on March 7, 1959; they were married for 60 years. He worked for Goodyear Tire Manufacturing for 39 and a half years and drove a school bus for USD 437 for nine years. Deane was a member of Local 307 Rubber Workers.
Deane was active in boys' and girls' softball with the Ken Berry League and Lake Shawnee, as well as the Shawnee County 4H Fair. He was proud of his son and grandson in R&R Racing and helped whenever he could. Deane was a past member of Seabrook Congregational Church.
Deane is survived by his wife, Claudette; children, Ron Kohn (Kelly) and Denise Ellis; grandchildren, Andrea Pennington, Randy Kohn, Travis Kohn, Lacey Kendall, Danielle Kohn, Paul Badke and Caitlyn Badke; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Duane Kohn, and sister-in-law, Marsha Winrick.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The House at Midland Care, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019