Deanna R. "Dee" Winters (White) passed away on July 10, 2020 in Topeka, KS at the age of 74 from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, (ALS).Memorial Graveside Service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Holton Cemetery. Please respect social distancing recommendations. A guestbook is available at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to ALS c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, Kansas 66436.