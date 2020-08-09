Deanna (Deena) Yolanda Rood, 78, Topeka, passed away on July 31, 2020. She was born November 19, 1941 in South Bend, Indiana, the daughter of August A. and Dolores Krymis.
Deena married Dr. Harold J. Rood on August 6, 1966. She graduated from Michigan State University, receiving both the Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts Degrees. She taught Spanish and Art for many years, most recently at Hayden High School in Topeka, Kansas.
After retiring, Deena enjoyed creating pottery and gardening.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th street, Topeka, Kansas 66614 and burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Lansing, Michigan. Both of these services will be at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
